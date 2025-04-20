NPFL: Remo Stars boost title hopes with win, Rivers Utd keep chase

Alex Oyowah’s header from an Ismail Sodiq cross sealed a 1-0 win for Remo Stars over Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, keeping them top of the table with 65 points from 34 games.

In Port Harcourt, Suleiman Abba’s late goal gave Rivers United a 1-0 victory against Sunshine Stars, keeping the pressure on the league leaders.

Ikorodu City climbed to third after a 1-1 draw with El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri. Emmanuel Solomon opened the scoring, but Sama’ila Bello responded four minutes later.

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, Niger Tornadoes and Bayelsa United shared the spoils (1-1), with Rabiu Abdullahi’s late goal extending Bayelsa’s unbeaten run to nine.

Heartland and Kwara United played out a goalless draw in Owerri, while Plateau United edged Akwa United 1-0 thanks to Vincent Temitope’s strike.

Full Results

Heartland 0-0 Kwara Utd

Rivers Utd 1 -0 Sunshine Stars

3SC 0-1 Remo Stars

Plateau Utd 0-0 Akwa Utd

Tornadoes 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

El-Kanemi 1-1 Ikorodu City

