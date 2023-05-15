NPFL Super Six to hold in June

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has announced that the Super Six of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will take place betwee June 3 and 11.

The Super Six is the battle to choose the league’s champion for the 2022–23 season.

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos, has already been named as the venue of the eagerly awaited competition by the IMC.

The Super Six will feature a battle for the titles amongst the top three teams from both Groups A and B.

Bendel Insurance, the group A leaders, have already reserved a position in the competition.

After matchday 18’s games are through this weekend, the five remaining teams for the tourney will be decided.

The Super Six’s top two teams will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League next season.

The CAF Confederation Cup will feature the overall third-place team on the standings.

