Sports
NPFL Super Six to hold in June
The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has announced that the Super Six of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will take place betwee June 3 and 11.
The Super Six is the battle to choose the league’s champion for the 2022–23 season.
The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos, has already been named as the venue of the eagerly awaited competition by the IMC.
The Super Six will feature a battle for the titles amongst the top three teams from both Groups A and B.
Read Also: How Xavi reacted to Barca’s La Liga triumph
Bendel Insurance, the group A leaders, have already reserved a position in the competition.
After matchday 18’s games are through this weekend, the five remaining teams for the tourney will be decided.
The Super Six’s top two teams will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League next season.
The CAF Confederation Cup will feature the overall third-place team on the standings.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...