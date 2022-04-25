Sports
NPFL table-toppers Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd bag home wins
Leaders of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Rivers United bagged a 3-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in their matchday 25 clash on Monday night.
Second-placed Plateau United also continued their push for the top spot with a 1-0 home victory over a stubborn Remo Stars side.
Leaders Rivers United secured all three points against Niger Tornadoes in Portharcourt, ending the Minna club’s five–game unbeaten streak.
Goals from Ishaq Rafiu Nyima Nwagua and Konan Ruffin Ngouan scored to have the hosts bag the win.
At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United defeated hard-fighting Remo Stars 1-0, courtesy of a Buhari Ibrahim goal in the 53rd minute.
Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men bagged the maximum points in the game to stay four points behind leaders Rivers United, who are top with 55 points.
In another NPFL game on Monday, 3SC edged out Enyimba 2-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.
Moses Omoduemuke put 3SC ahead on 14 minutes before Emmanuel Lucky doubled the advantage five minutes before the break.
Omoduemuke benefited from Enyimba’s horrendous defending and selflessly fed Lucky who tapped into an empty net in the second goal.
In the day’s other fixture, Wikki Tourists were held to a goalless draw by Heartland.
MONDAY RESULTS
3SC 2-0 Enyimba
Rivers Utd 3-0 Tornadoes
Wikki 0-0 Heartland
Plateau Utd 1-0 Remo Stars
