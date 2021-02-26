NPHCDA conducts training for healthcare workers towards COVID-19 vaccination | Ripples Nigeria

In preparation for the arrival of coronavirus vaccines into the country, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has revealed that it rolled out a national training programme for healthcare workers who will be involved in the COVID-19 vaccination at the national and state levels.

Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director, NPHCDA, told newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, February 25, that no fewer than 13,000 health care workers have been trained at the national training of trainers in the first phase.

According to Shuaib, the training involves participants from the national, state, and local government levels.

“By March 1, 2021, the training will be cascaded to the ward and facility levels where over 100,000 health workers will be trained.

“The training programme is aimed at updating the skills of the health care workers in the effective handling, storage, and administration of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of their arrival.

“Also, as part of preparations to ensure efficient and effective vaccination activities, a self e-registration link that will enable Nigerians to personally register themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers, and schedule their preferred date/time for vaccination has been created.”

Shuaib said that the e-registration link would be provided in the coming days.

The NPHCDA’s executive director enjoined Nigerians, particularly health care workers across the country, to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Federal Government to protect themselves and curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

