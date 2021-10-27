NPHCDA denies requesting $200m loan to acquire mosquito nets

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Wednesday dismissed reports that it requested a $200 million loan to acquire mosquito nets in the country.

The NPHCDA Executive Director, Faisal Shuaib, had on Tuesday told the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans that the loan was required by the Federal Government for the purchase of mosquito nets in Nigeria and abroad.

He said the World Bank mandated Nigeria to buy the nets from a specific producer.

However, the committee rejected the proposal presented by the Ministry of Health.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, who is also a member of the committee on local and foreign debt, dismissed the move as a misplaced priority.

He told the ministry’s officials that it was unacceptable that the World Bank would dictate to Nigeria where to buy mosquito nets.

The NPHCDA Head of Public Relations, Mohammad Ohitoto, who reacted to the report in a statement, said the agency was not in charge of the malaria programme, and therefore, has no reason to intervene in its funding.

The statement read: “The attention of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency has been drawn to an online publication quoting the ED/CEO NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib as advocating for a $200 million loan for the importation and local production of mosquito nets in the country.

“This is to inform Nigerians that this statement is not only untrue, but it is also a figment of the imagination of the writer as the CEO never discussed the malaria programme nor granted any interview on the malaria programme.

“It is pertinent to state that the Malaria programme is the responsibility of the National Malaria Elimination Programme.

“Therefore, the NPHCDA Chief Executive has no reason whatsoever to discuss or advocate for funding for such intervention.

“This news is outrightly unfounded and fake and should be disregarded by all well-meaning Nigerians.”

