NRC begins Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan train services

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday announced the commencement of train services on the Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan standard gauge.

The NRC District Manager, Jerry Oche, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said the corporation would provide fully air-conditioned train for services in different categories.

He said the Lagos-Ibadan train services would afford members of the public the opportunity to leave Ibadan for Lagos at 8:00 a.m. and return at 4.00 p.m. daily.

Oche said: “The newly-introduced standard gauge trains have finally come to fruition as the service is run using newly acquired coaches and locomotives.

“These train services are fast, convenient, safe, and relatively cheap. There is an option for everyone as the tickets are available in Economy to First Class rates.

“The journey time from Lagos to Ibadan is two-and-half hours which makes more sense going by recent reports of traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan highway due to ongoing reconstruction work on the axis.”

The NRC official described the Lagos train services as a new dawn and encouraged Nigerians to embrace the new service.

He added that all major rules and regulations guiding the train services remained in place.

“The fare list for the standard gauge railway from Lagos – Abeokuta and Ibadan zone 1-2 on a 24- seated coach is N6,000, 56 seated fare- N5,000, 68 seated fare – N3, 500, while the 88 seated fare is N2,500.

“From Lagos to Abeokuta, Zone 1 only, 24 seated bus cost N4,500, 56 seated bus cost N3,500, 68 seated N3,000 while the 88 seated railway cost N2,000,” the NRC district manager concluded.

