NRC confirms safety of 170 passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday confirmed the safety of 170 passengers on board the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train.

Armed bandits on March 28 bombed the train and forced it to derail a few minutes into the trip.

At least eight persons were confirmed and 30 others injured in the incident.

The NRC Managing Director, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the corporation was however collaborating with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the other passengers.

Okhiria said: “The corporation, in continuation of its concerted effort through repeated calls, has been able to confirm the safety of 170 passengers, while 21 passengers are reported missing by the relatives who made calls to us.

”The corporation is seriously collaborating with the security agencies who had already swung into action, in line with the directive of Mr. President to do everything possible to rescue all those that are still missing.

“In practical terms, a high-powered restoration team, led by directors has been working round the clock to re-rail the coaches affected by the bomb blast.

”There is a co-ordinated two-pronged simultaneous restoration approach. While Loco 2702 with re-railment and restoration materials departed Idu Station, Abuja, to the bomb blast site.

”Another team with Loco 2502 departed Rigasa Station, Kaduna, with re-railment and restoration materials to the same site.

”I am happy to inform you that as at the close of work on the 1st of April 2022, Coaches SP00004, SP00009, SP00012, SP00013 have all been re-railed and safely taken to our Rigasa Station in Kaduna.

”Restoration of track for full resumption of normal train services will continue today, 2nd April 2022.”

