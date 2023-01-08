News
NRC dismisses reports on shutdown of Edo train station after abduction of 32 passengers
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has dismissed reports of the suspension of train services along the Itakpe-Warri axis following abduction of passengers at a train station in Edo State.
Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped 32 passengers at a train station in Igueben local government area of the state.
The state government said on Sunday one of the suspected attackers had been arrested by the police.
READ ALSO:Police arrests suspected kidnapper of Edo train passengers
In a chat with journalists, the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, said the train services have not been suspended contrary to reports in several quarters.
He said: “The attack on the train passengers has not disrupted operations at the station.
“Let me assure Nigerians that the corporation is working hard to ensure the safety of passengers.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...