NRC dismisses reports on shutdown of Edo train station after abduction of 32 passengers

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has dismissed reports of the suspension of train services along the Itakpe-Warri axis following abduction of passengers at a train station in Edo State.

Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped 32 passengers at a train station in Igueben local government area of the state.

The state government said on Sunday one of the suspected attackers had been arrested by the police.

In a chat with journalists, the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, said the train services have not been suspended contrary to reports in several quarters.

He said: “The attack on the train passengers has not disrupted operations at the station.

“Let me assure Nigerians that the corporation is working hard to ensure the safety of passengers.”

