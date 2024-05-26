The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Sunday, said normal train services between Kaduna-Rigasa and Idu Abuja would continue inspite of a derailment on Sunday morning.

The NRC Deputy Director Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood said this in a statement on Abuja, adding that the derailment of its coach at Jere station would not hinder operations.

“All the passengers on board the Kaduna-Rigasa to Idu-Abuja arrived at their respective destinations safely. Meanwhile, a team of NRC Engineers are already at the site to restore the affected locations.

“The NRC management regrets any inconveniences to our affected valued passengers. NRC wishes to assure our passengers of our efforts toward ensuring their safety and comfort always,” he said.

Read also: Tinubu hails Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway as symbol of hope, unity, prosperity

Also, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said that it had deployed a team to the site where the Abuja-bound train from Kaduna derailed.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mrs Bimbo Oladeji , the NSIB Director of Consumer Public Affairs and Consumer Protection on Instagram (nsibofficial) on Sunday.

“NSIB is aware of the derailment of an Abuja -bound train from Kaduna which occurred halfway into the journey at Jere.

“A go team has been deployed to the site of the incident,” she said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now