News
NRC suspends train services for 2023 elections
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the suspension of rail services across the country for this weekend’s elections.
The NRC spokesman, Mahmood Yakubu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Lagos, said the train services would be suspended from February 25 to February 27.
READ ALSO: Over N868bn NRC revenue at risk, as Nigerian govt adds more train routes to suspension list
The suspension, according to Yakubu, was to enable Nigerians to participate in the presidential and National Assembly elections slated for February 25.
The affected train services are the Abuja-Kaduna, Warri- Itakpe, Lagos-Ibadan, and Lagos-Ijoko interstate mass transit network.
“Normal train services will resume from Tuesday, February 28,” the spokesman added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...