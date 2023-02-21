NRC suspends train services for 2023 elections

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the suspension of rail services across the country for this weekend’s elections.

The NRC spokesman, Mahmood Yakubu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Lagos, said the train services would be suspended from February 25 to February 27.

The suspension, according to Yakubu, was to enable Nigerians to participate in the presidential and National Assembly elections slated for February 25.

The affected train services are the Abuja-Kaduna, Warri- Itakpe, Lagos-Ibadan, and Lagos-Ijoko interstate mass transit network.

“Normal train services will resume from Tuesday, February 28,” the spokesman added.

