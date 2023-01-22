NRC suspends Warri-Itakpe train service after Kogi forest accident

The Nigerian Railway Corporation on Sunday suspended the Warri- Itakpe train services until further notice.

The decision followed the involvement of one of the trains plying the route in an accident on Sunday afternoon.

The train which left Warri, Delta, early Sunday derailed inside a forest between Ajaokuta and Itakpe in Kogi State at about 1:00 p.m.

Some of the stranded passengers immediately abandoned the train for the fear of being kidnapped by criminals lurking around the forest.

The Coordinator of the Warri Itakpe Train Service, Sanni Abdulganiyu, confirmed the suspension of the service in a statement on Sunday night.

He said the cause of the derailment has not been ascertained, adding that the passengers had been successfully evacuated.

The statement read: “Thankfully, there was no fatality and no casualty. We were immediately alerted and security personnel comprising the; Army, Police, NSCDC, and the community vigilante were immediately drafted to the accident point with the assistance of the local government chairman.

“All the 148 passengers and 30 crew members were evacuated to a safe place and arrangements were made to convey the passengers to their various destinations and they have been successfully conveyed.

“The cause of the derailment is not yet determined. Due to this incident, the service along the corridor has been suspended. Further details would be communicated to members of the public.

“Repair and operation will resume as soon as possible.”

