NRC to begin Lagos-Ibadan rail services September

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, said on Saturday the corporation will commence skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Guage Rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips daily.

Okhiria disclosed this in Ibadan during an inspection tour of the project by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and his Information and Culture counterpart, Lai Mohammed.

Okhiria said since the track laying had been completed between Ebute-Metta Junction in Lagos and Ibadan with stations under construction, the operation would start between Yaba and Ibadan.

READ ALSO: Why delay in Lagos-Ibadan rail project is necessary – NRC

He said: “We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue.

“We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches.

“With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day.”

The NRC managing director disclosed that the corporation would not wait for all the stations to be ready before commencing operations.

Join the conversation

Opinions