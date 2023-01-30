Metro
NRC to resume Abuja-Kaduna railway train service, three days after suspension
Days after suspending service on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) stated that operation will resume on Tuesday.
In a statement released by NRC’s Director of Operations, Niyi Alli, on Monday, the train’s daily schedule was released to guide railway passengers.
The service was suspended after the train derailed on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor a few minutes from its destination on Friday.
The NRC had also suspended Warri-Itakpe train service due to derailment on the Ajaokuta-Itakpe route.
In the statement on Monday, Alli said, “The board and management of Nigerian Railway Corporation are pleased to announce the recommencement of the Abuja-Kaduna train service.”
Read also:NRC suspends Warri-Itakpe train service after Kogi forest accident
He further stated, “The service was suspended on January 27, due to the derailment that occurred at Kubwa station on the same date.
“Subsequently, the service will resume on January 31, with the following daily schedule — KA2 departs Rigasa at 0700; AK1 departs Idu at 10.00; KA4 departs Rigasa at 13.00; AK3 departs Idu at 16.00.
“However, on Wednesdays, only KA2 will depart Rigasa at 0700 and AK 3 will depart Idu at 16.00.”
The NRC director apologised on behalf of NRC, stating that the corporation “regrets any inconvenience the corporation’s passengers might have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of the service.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...