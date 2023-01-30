NRC to resume Abuja-Kaduna railway train service, three days after suspension

Days after suspending service on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) stated that operation will resume on Tuesday.

In a statement released by NRC’s Director of Operations, Niyi Alli, on Monday, the train’s daily schedule was released to guide railway passengers.

The service was suspended after the train derailed on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor a few minutes from its destination on Friday.

The NRC had also suspended Warri-Itakpe train service due to derailment on the Ajaokuta-Itakpe route.

In the statement on Monday, Alli said, “The board and management of Nigerian Railway Corporation are pleased to announce the recommencement of the Abuja-Kaduna train service.”

He further stated, “The service was suspended on January 27, due to the derailment that occurred at Kubwa station on the same date.

“Subsequently, the service will resume on January 31, with the following daily schedule — KA2 departs Rigasa at 0700; AK1 departs Idu at 10.00; KA4 departs Rigasa at 13.00; AK3 departs Idu at 16.00.

“However, on Wednesdays, only KA2 will depart Rigasa at 0700 and AK 3 will depart Idu at 16.00.”

The NRC director apologised on behalf of NRC, stating that the corporation “regrets any inconvenience the corporation’s passengers might have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of the service.”

