NRM fixes March 30 for national convention ahead of 2023 polls

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the National Rescue Movement (NRM), has fixed its National Convention for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Abuja.

This was made known in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chairman, NRM Caretaker Committee, Usman Abubakar Jikamshiz, who noted that the convention became necessary after “dissolution of the Executive Committees at all levels of the Party structure (Polling units, Wards, Local Government, State and National) and a National Caretaker Committee of the Party was constituted in December 2021.”

Read also: Successful conduct of APC convention will throw PDP into disarray – Lawan

The statement also noted that the convention was borne out of the party’s desire to “rescuing Nigeria from its current poor governance state, the NRM has in the last few months, engaged in mobilization and sensitization of like minds across the country, towards building a third force to salvage the nation.”

It further revealed that various support groups fused to make the NRM in its mission to entrench a well-grounded “grassroots political association with members spread across Nigeria and the Diaspora.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now