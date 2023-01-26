News
NRM governorship candidate in Adamawa, Maina, dies
The National Rescue Movement (NRM) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Maina, is dead.
The National Publicity Secretary of the NRM, Olusola Afuye, who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, said Maina died after a brief illness on Wednesday in Abuja.
He is the second governorship candidate in the March 11 election that had died in the last 24 hours.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, also died in the early hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja.
Afuye said: “According to the statement from the family, late Alhaji Abba Maina died on Wednesday, January 25 at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after a brief illness.
READ ALSO: Adamawa govt, Binani clash over venue for APC campaign
“He has been buried according to Muslim rite. We pray to Almighty Allah to protect his family and all his loved ones.
“We are also calling on all his family members, business and political associates to show late Maina’s family love and care during this mourning period.
“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made with his immediate family and his political family.”
