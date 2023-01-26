NRM governorship candidate in Adamawa, Maina, dies

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Maina, is dead.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NRM, Olusola Afuye, who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, said Maina died after a brief illness on Wednesday in Abuja.

He is the second governorship candidate in the March 11 election that had died in the last 24 hours.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, also died in the early hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Afuye said: “According to the statement from the family, late Alhaji Abba Maina died on Wednesday, January 25 at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after a brief illness.

READ ALSO: Adamawa govt, Binani clash over venue for APC campaign

“He has been buried according to Muslim rite. We pray to Almighty Allah to protect his family and all his loved ones.

“We are also calling on all his family members, business and political associates to show late Maina’s family love and care during this mourning period.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made with his immediate family and his political family.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now