NSA charges states to develop new strategies on insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), on Thursday, advised state governments to adopt strategies toward strengthening the security apparatus in their states.

Monguno who made the call at the third quarterly meeting of Secretaries of State Governments (SSGs) held in Abuja, said the states could improve their security situations through better training and funding.

He stressed the need for the government to engage community leaders to enhance intelligence gathering.

Monguno said: “If you disengage community leaders, you will not have the type of intelligence you need.

“Right now, security agencies do not work together as closely as expected. We have been trying to ensure unity of purpose and unity of operation.”

The NSA said the situation was traceable to the Dasuki report of 1976.

He added: “Whether we like it or not, in Nigeria, we fundamentally rely on traditional institutions. They are essential to security and if they do not carry the kind of authority they ought to, we cannot recalibrate the entire political structure.

“Leave out our traditional rulers, you will begin to see all kinds of leaders of various sects filling the vacuum because their traditional rulers have been taken away from what they are supposed to do and coordinate.”

The NSA, however, urged the SSGs to go back to their states, deliberate with their principals and make them understand the importance of traditional rulers.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, urged the SSGs to go back to their states and calibrate political structures.

He challenged them to fashion out structures that would work for the nation.

