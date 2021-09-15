NSA meets MDAs, others over growing cyber threats

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) Monday night, held a closed door meeting with the heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other stakeholders to address growing cyber threats and cybercrimes.

A statement released and signed by the Head, Strategic Communication at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Zakari Usman, revealed that the meeting which was the 7th of its kind reviewed emerging risks in cyberspace as well as modalities to facilitate and strengthen ongoing initiatives towards the implementation of the National Cyber security Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

Monguno reportedly lamented how cybercriminals had been destroying the Critical National Information Infrastructures (CNII) which calls for protection.

Yhe ONSA spokesperson, Usman also disclosed that the council deliberated on the development of a protection plan and guidelines for the already identified Critical National Information Infrastructure.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser updated the council on the identification, designation and protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure as specified in the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Protection etc) Act 2015,” the statement read in part.

Read also: Meet HoneyBot, the robot designed to defend factories against cyber threats

“As part of ongoing initiatives to achieve the strategic objectives of the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy 2021, the Office of the National Security Adviser briefed the council on the progress made towards the planning of the three-month cybersecurity sensitisation workshops across seven sectors from September to December 2021.

“These sectors include telecommunications, defence and security, education, finance and capital market, energy, professional organisations, the private sector and judiciary.”

The council set up in 2016 was tasked with checking rising cybercrimes and formulating programmes for implementing the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention) Act 2015.

With NCPS, was launched on February 23, and aimed at putting measures in place to protect the nation from cyber threats.

Join the conversation

Opinions