NSA, Monguno, assures of safety at nation's airports | Ripples Nigeria

The National Security Adviser to the President, Maj.Gen Babagana Monguno (retd.) has assured airport users and stakeholders of the safety of aviation infrastructure in the country.

Critical government infrastructure had come under attack in the last couple of months due to the worsening insecurity in the country.

Ripples Nigeria had reported of an attempt by gunmen to kidnap about 13 staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) including a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and his entire family and that of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Two weeks later, another attempt by armed bandits to kidnap aviation workers residing in FAAN’s staff quarters at the Kaduna airport was foiled by the military.

Speaking In a statement on Thursday, Monguno assured airport users that there was no cause for alarm regarding security breaches at the nation’s over 20 airports.

The statement read: “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to reports of a threat of the nation’s airports from an internal government correspondence. The correspondence was a routine threat assessment to ensure preparedness of agencies and not meant for public dissemination.

“In the period covered by the correspondence, threat analysis identified the need to advise airports management nationwide to upgrade existing security measures around the nation’s airports.

“Regrettably, the unauthorised releases of this advisory is likely to raise fear among airport users home and abroad. Accordingly, this statement is issued to reassure the public and all aviation stakeholders of the safety of our airports.”

