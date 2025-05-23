Connect with us

NSA Ribadu claims over 13,500 terrorists killed, more than 124,000 surrendered in 2 years

Northerners are 'the most backward people in this world'— Ribadu

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, has revealed that more than 13,500 terrorists and criminal operatives have been killed across Nigeria since May 2023, as the government intensifies efforts to tackle insecurity nationwide.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Policy and Development Summit on Thursday at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, Ribadu detailed the progress made by security agencies under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Our troops have neutralised 13,543 terrorists,” Ribadu stated, addressing a gathering of senior government officials, APC leaders, and security stakeholders.

He emphasized that the achievements were part of a broader military and intelligence campaign to dismantle terrorist networks and other violent groups destabilizing the country.

“We have so far recovered and destroyed 252,596 rounds of assorted ammunition,” he added.

Ribadu further disclosed that the government’s de-radicalisation and reintegration efforts had seen significant success, with 124,408 Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, along with their family members, surrendering to Nigerian forces.

“These individuals are currently undergoing rehabilitation as part of our national reintegration programme,” he said.

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 23

The NSA’s remarks come amid Nigeria’s ongoing multi-front battle against terrorism, banditry, and separatist violence—ranging from the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast to rising insecurity in the Northwest, North Central, and parts of the South.

The Boko Haram conflict, which erupted in 2009, has left over 350,000 people dead—many indirectly due to displacement and lack of access to health services—and displaced more than two million, according to United Nations figures.

While security forces have made gains, deadly attacks persist, particularly in Borno and Yobe states, with renewed violence recently reported in Plateau, Benue, and other areas.

Ribadu attributed recent improvements to “enhanced inter-agency cooperation, greater political will, and significant investment in intelligence gathering.”

The APC Policy and Development Summit was convened to review the performance of the Tinubu administration since taking office, with a focus on governance, security, and national development.

