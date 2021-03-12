NSA’s interview mistranslated. Arms procurement scam can’t happen under Buhari – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
NSA’s interview mistranslated. Arms procurement scam can’t happen under Buhari – Presidency
The Presidency on Friday dismissed reports on the missing arms procurement funds under the watch of the immediate past service chiefs.
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), had reportedly told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in an interview that funds meant for the purchase of arms to fight the insurgents and bandits in the Northern part of the country was declared missing under the watch of Lt. Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (retd), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (retd), Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas (retd), and Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (retd).
The quartet who were removed by President Muhammadu Buhari last month had also retired from service.
The NSA had since claimed that he was quoted of context by a section of the media in his interview with the BBC.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the NSA did not accuse the former military chiefs of misappropriation funds.
He said the Monguno’s interview was misconstrued and mistranslated by the media.
The presidential aide said request for arms procurements had been made for military but they were yet to be delivered.
READ ALSO: I was misquoted by media on arms procurement funds – NSA
Shehu insisted that cases of missing funds can’t happen under President Buhari’s watch.
He said: “About the $1billion taken from the Excess Crude Account with the consent of state governors used for military procurements, I want to assure you that nothing of that money is missing.
“The reference by it in the interview of the BBC Hausa Service by the National Security Adviser has been misconstrued and mistranslated.
“NSA made two critical points –one is that we don’t have enough weapons which is a statement of facts; and two procurements made have not been fully delivered.
“At no point did the NSA say that money has been misappropriated and that no arms is seen. They have not been delivered, that is correct; these are things you don’t get off the shelves.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following...
S’African billionaire, Motsepe, takes over from Ahmad as CAF President
South African Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The...
Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident
A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team...
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...