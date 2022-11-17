NSCDC allays fears on 2023 election

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has allayed fears about the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the country.

Audi, according to a statement issued by the NSCDC spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, spoke when the Country Director, Transparency International, Nigeria, Mr Anwal Musa Rafsajani, visited him at the Corps Headquarters in Abuja.

He assured that Nigerians would enjoy maximum protection during the elections.

He revealed that the NSCDC operatives are undergoing trainings on how to conduct themselves before, during, and after elections.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests members of fake dollars syndicate, recovers counterfeit $15,400 notes

The NSCDC chief also called for synergy among security agencies to ensure the successful conduct of elections.

There are fears in many quarters that the 2023 election might not hold over insecurity.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said last week he was concerned about the safety of the commission’s officials during the elections.

Hoodlums last week set fire to the INEC offices in Ogun and Osun States.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now