Metro
NSCDC arraigns 48-year-old man for allegedly defiling daughters in Anambra
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday arraigned a 48-year-old man, Thomas Igbo, at the Anambra State High Court, Awka, for allegedly defiling his three daughters.
Igbo, a native of Enugu State, committed the offence at Enuoji village in Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka local government area of Anambra State.
The NSCDC spokesman in Anambra, Edwin Okadigbo, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said the man was arrested by the agency’s operatives on May 24 at the Okolo Ani village, Igbo Etiti local government area of Enugu State where he fled to after the incident was reported to the police by residents.
He said the suspect blamed his action on the influence of alcohol.
Okadigbo said the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Vincent Ogu, ordered a discrete investigation into the matter before the suspect was charged.
He said: “The suspect was arraigned at the High Court, Awka, on Wednesday.
“It would be recalled that on 24/5/2021, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Anambra State Command arrested one Mr. Igbo Thomas of Okolo Ani village Igbo Etiti LGA, Enugu State, for allegedly having canal knowledge of his three daughters.
“Upon conclusion of thorough investigation, the suspect was arraigned at the State High Court, Awka, and has been remanded at Awka Correctional Centre by the Judge.”
