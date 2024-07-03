News
NSCDC arraigns official for alleged job scam
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arraigned one of its officials, Mrs. Tosin Olagunju, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged job scam .
Olagunju was arraigned on a four-count charge of false pretence with intent to defraud job seekers and criminal conspiracy, among others.
The NSCDC alleged that the defendant obtained N12.4 million from job seekers under false pretence and promised to secure them employment in the agency.
She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests cleric for allegedly defiling three minors in Kwara
Following her please, the prosecution counsel, Princewill Eke, asked the court to pick a date for the commencement of trial.
Olagunju’s lawyer, M. A. Oloniruka, had since filed an oral application for his client’s bail.
But Justice Binta Nyako insisted that all applications must be in writing and declined to grant the defendant’s bail.
She adjourned the matter till October 9 for ruling on the bail application and remanded the defendant in Suleja correctional centre in Niger State.
