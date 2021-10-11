Metro
NSCDC arrests 11 suspected bandits, food suppliers in Sokoto
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday arrested 11 suspected bandits and food suppliers in Sokoto State.
The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammad Saleh-Dada, who disclosed this to journalists in Sokoto, said the suspects were arrested with the help of the vigilante group at Wurno local government area of the state.
He added that the suspects were operating along Tureta and Dange/Shuni LGAs of the state.
The commandant said two of the suspects had confessed about their involvement in different attacks in Sokoto State.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests notorious bandit in Sokoto
Saleh-Dada revealed that the suspected food suppliers who were also providing the bandits with information had equally confessed to the crimes.
The remaining seven admitted that they were involved in cattle rustling within Rabba and Wurno LGAs.
He noted that over 40 cows were recovered from the suspects.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...