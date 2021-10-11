NSCDC arrests 11 suspected bandits, food suppliers in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday arrested 11 suspected bandits and food suppliers in Sokoto State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammad Saleh-Dada, who disclosed this to journalists in Sokoto, said the suspects were arrested with the help of the vigilante group at Wurno local government area of the state.

He added that the suspects were operating along Tureta and Dange/Shuni LGAs of the state.

The commandant said two of the suspects had confessed about their involvement in different attacks in Sokoto State.

Saleh-Dada revealed that the suspected food suppliers who were also providing the bandits with information had equally confessed to the crimes.

The remaining seven admitted that they were involved in cattle rustling within Rabba and Wurno LGAs.

He noted that over 40 cows were recovered from the suspects.

