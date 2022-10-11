NSCDC arrests 16 suspected oil thieves in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 16 suspected oil thieves in Rivers State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Michael Ogar, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the agency headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said they were involved in the illegal refining of crude oil in the state.

He added that the suspects were arrested by operatives of NSCDC and Nigeria Navy during separate raids at different locations in the state.

Ogar revealed that about 200,000 litres of adulterated diesel that was being readied for distribution to unsuspecting motorists in the state were seized from the suspects.

He said: “Eight of the suspects were arrested by operatives of NSCDC’s anti-vandal unit while the other eight were handed over to us by Nigeria Navy Ship Pathfinder Port Harcourt.

“The 16 suspects were arrested for their involvement in oil theft and illegal refining of diesel.

“Some of the suspects were caught moving about 200,000 litres of diesel with their trucks, Sport Utility Vehicles and other cars to different locations in the state before their arrest.”

