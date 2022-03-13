NSCDC arrests 19 for alleged possession of illegally refined fuel in Delta

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 19 suspects for being in possession of illegally refined fuel in Delta State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Mr. Emeka Peters, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Asaba.

He added that two tankers and seven trucks were also impounded by the agency operatives during the operation.

According to Peters, two of the suspects were arrested by the command’s Anti-Vandal Unit in Patani local government area of the state on March 9.

He said the both suspects were conveying illegally refined kerosene in a Mercedes 817 truck when they were arrested by the operatives.

“The 17 other suspects were nabbed by the command’s intelligence squad in Ozoro, the headquarters of Isoko North LGA for being in possession of diesel suspected to have also been illegally refined.

“We want to remind the people of Delta that the fight against pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, general vandalism and all round criminality has been taken to an enviable and achievable pedestal in the state,” the spokesman stated.

