NSCDC arrests 19 suspected oil thieves in Rivers

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 19 suspected oil thieves in Rivers State.

The suspects were arrested with three tanker trucks, a large wooden boat and 400 drums all laden with illegally refined petroleum products.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Abu Tambuwal, disclosed this when he paraded the suspects and items in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said the suspects’ arrest was in line with the Rivers State government’s campaign against illegal refineries in the state.

Tambuwal said: “We launched this operation to put to an end the destruction of aquatic lives and agro-produce caused by oil spillages orchestrated by acts of illegal bunkering.



“Operatives on February 4 intercepted nine oil thieves at an illegal oil dump site located around Former Church Compound in Borokiri, New Road, off Naval Express Road, Port Harcourt.

“A green Nissan Primera car laden with suspected illegally-refined diesel was recovered from the suspects during the raid.

“Similarly, on the same day, operatives arrested six suspected oil thieves and impounded over 200 drums filled with diesel at the same location.

“The drums were later destroyed at an illegal oil dumpsite located in the compound.”

