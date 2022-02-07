Metro
NSCDC arrests 19 suspected oil thieves in Rivers
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 19 suspected oil thieves in Rivers State.
The suspects were arrested with three tanker trucks, a large wooden boat and 400 drums all laden with illegally refined petroleum products.
The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Abu Tambuwal, disclosed this when he paraded the suspects and items in Port Harcourt on Monday.
He said the suspects’ arrest was in line with the Rivers State government’s campaign against illegal refineries in the state.
Tambuwal said: “We launched this operation to put to an end the destruction of aquatic lives and agro-produce caused by oil spillages orchestrated by acts of illegal bunkering.
READ ALSO: NSCDC disbands anti-vandal unit in Rivers
“Operatives on February 4 intercepted nine oil thieves at an illegal oil dump site located around Former Church Compound in Borokiri, New Road, off Naval Express Road, Port Harcourt.
“A green Nissan Primera car laden with suspected illegally-refined diesel was recovered from the suspects during the raid.
“Similarly, on the same day, operatives arrested six suspected oil thieves and impounded over 200 drums filled with diesel at the same location.
“The drums were later destroyed at an illegal oil dumpsite located in the compound.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...