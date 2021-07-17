NSCDC arrests 35-year-old man for alleged child defilement in Kebbi

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of defiling a five-year-old girl in Kebbi State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Alhaji Umar Musa-Bala, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday that the fleeing suspect was arrested on July 6.

He said: “Intelligence Department of the corps apprehended the suspect on June 13 after committing the crime at Shiyar Fara Area of Jega local government area of the state, but he ran away.

“He was later apprehended by our men on surveillance on July 6 and brought back to Birnin Kebbi.”

