Metro
NSCDC arrests 35-year-old man for alleged child defilement in Kebbi
Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of defiling a five-year-old girl in Kebbi State.
The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Alhaji Umar Musa-Bala, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday that the fleeing suspect was arrested on July 6.
Read also: NSCDC launches rapid response initiative to check attacks on schools
He said: “Intelligence Department of the corps apprehended the suspect on June 13 after committing the crime at Shiyar Fara Area of Jega local government area of the state, but he ran away.
“He was later apprehended by our men on surveillance on July 6 and brought back to Birnin Kebbi.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
Death toll from German flood rises above 130, as president prepares to visit
The number of people, who have died in the devastating flooding in western Germany continues to rise. This is as...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...