NSCDC arrests 38 suspects for robbery, illegal mining, other crimes in Edo | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Edo State Command, has said no fewer than 38 suspects have been arrested for various crimes in the state, in the last 10 weeks.

The state’s Commandant of the corps, George Edem, in a media parley on Friday in Benin, said the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from illegal mining, vandalisation of critical national assets, farmers/herders conflict to armed robbery, amongst others.

He also stated that the command, during the period under review, also resolved more than 50 cases between farmers and herders across the state.

Meanwhile, Edem said the command trained 40 personnel as mediators and conflict resolution experts, to mediate and reconcile farmers and herders in the state.

According to him, the Agro Rangers unit of the corps had also put efforts in ensuring that farmers return to their farms.

“The command has also deployed officers and men of the corps to designated schools in the state to curtail the spate of attacks and kidnapping of students.

”We are also working out modalities to sensitise students on their personal safety and security.

We are saddened by the abduction of students in some part of the country by suspected bandits. The NSCDC will continue to play its role to ensure that there is peace in the state and the nation at large,” Edem said.

He stressed the need for civil society groups, traditional rulers, as well as religious leaders and security institutions to assist the corps with intelligence reports regarding the movement of strangers within their domains.

He noted that intelligence sharing remained key in neutralising the activities of bandits and other criminal elements, within the state.

“The Crisis Management unit has carried out rescue operations and controlled volatile situations,” he said.

