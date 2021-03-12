NSCDC arrests 38 suspects for robbery, illegal mining, other crimes in Edo | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
NSCDC arrests 38 suspects for robbery, illegal mining, other crimes in Edo
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Edo State Command, has said no fewer than 38 suspects have been arrested for various crimes in the state, in the last 10 weeks.
The state’s Commandant of the corps, George Edem, in a media parley on Friday in Benin, said the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from illegal mining, vandalisation of critical national assets, farmers/herders conflict to armed robbery, amongst others.
He also stated that the command, during the period under review, also resolved more than 50 cases between farmers and herders across the state.
Meanwhile, Edem said the command trained 40 personnel as mediators and conflict resolution experts, to mediate and reconcile farmers and herders in the state.
According to him, the Agro Rangers unit of the corps had also put efforts in ensuring that farmers return to their farms.
“The command has also deployed officers and men of the corps to designated schools in the state to curtail the spate of attacks and kidnapping of students.
”We are also working out modalities to sensitise students on their personal safety and security.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests six suspected vandals, three rapists in Kaduna
We are saddened by the abduction of students in some part of the country by suspected bandits. The NSCDC will continue to play its role to ensure that there is peace in the state and the nation at large,” Edem said.
He stressed the need for civil society groups, traditional rulers, as well as religious leaders and security institutions to assist the corps with intelligence reports regarding the movement of strangers within their domains.
He noted that intelligence sharing remained key in neutralising the activities of bandits and other criminal elements, within the state.
“The Crisis Management unit has carried out rescue operations and controlled volatile situations,” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following...
S’African billionaire, Motsepe, takes over from Ahmad as CAF President
South African Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The...
Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident
A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team...
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...