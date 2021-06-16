Metro
NSCDC arrests 39-year-old man for alleged child defilement in Kwara
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 39-year-old man, Segun Oni, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in Kwara State.
The NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.
He said the case was reported by the victim’s grandfather at the command’s Divisional Office in Igbaja on June 14.
According to him, the victim’s grandfather caught the suspect while having carnal knowledge of the girl under a mango tree in the area.
Afolabi said: “After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the victim was suffering from a congenital mental deficiency which impaired her communication and social skills. Therefore, she hardly talks to people.
“In addition, a medical report obtained from a hospital in ijagbo showed penetration and bruises in the victim’s private area.
“The suspect confessed that on several occasions he had lured the young girl with gifts to isolated areas to take advantage of her.
“He will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”
