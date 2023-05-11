NSCDC arrests 41-yr-old for raping 16-yr-old daughter for three years

A 41-year-old man has been arrested by the Kogi State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps {NSCDC} for allegedly defiling and raping his 16-year old daughter.

The Kogi State NSCDC Commandant, Ahmad Gandi, while speaking after parading the suspect on Wednesday at NSCDC Command Headquarters, Lokoja, said the command received a complaint lodged by an Non Governmental Organisation on May 5.

The complaint, Gnadi said was lodged on a case of defilement, rape and incest in which the suspect is a biological father of the victim, adding that the abusive act was on for three years from 2020 to 2023, since when the victim was 16 years old.

Gandi said that the younger sister to the victim advised her that they should either commit suicide or kill their father to free themselves from the abusive act.

He further revealed that the father had admitted committing the act, adding the man would be charged to court after concluding the investigation.

Gandi, who commended the NGO for reporting the case to the command, urged other victims in the society who were dying in silence to come out and report such cases.

Speaking to newsmen, the victim said she had been sexually abused by her father since 2020 after her mother left home.

Read also: Police rescues 58 hostages in Kogi forest

“It happened in 2020 when my mum left home and since then my Dad had been sexually abusing me.

“In 2021, my father impregnated me and took me to a clinic where they aborted the pregnancy I had for him.

“I couldn’t leave the house because of my younger sister as I was afraid my father could do the same thing to my sister,” the victim said.

Continuing, the victim narrated further: “After aborting the pregnancy he continued the sexual abuse until I couldn’t take it anymore, which I have to report to an NGO who reported the case to NSCDC.”

Also speaking to newsmen, the suspect, who admitted to committing the act, said he actually de-flowered his daughter and that he was hypnotized after his wife left her in 2020.

“I actually committed the act but I don’t know how I did it. I love my wife very well; I begged her to come back home but she never did for the past three years.

“It is the same stage I was when my mother left my father that my wife left my children for me and went away. I love my wife but she never come back to me”, the suspect said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now