NSCDC arrests 5 for alleged vandalisation of bridges in Abuja
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested five persons for allegedly vandalising bridges in Abuja.
The NSCDC spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested following credible information and surveillance by operatives in the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation at the corps headquarters.
He added that the squad was supported by other sister security agencies and stakeholders.
Odumosu noted that angle irons, a hand saw, and other tools used by the suspects were arrested by the operatives.
The statement read: “It was uncovered that most of the suspects were artisans whose activities are domiciled around the crime scene which is located close to the headquarters of Federal Mortgage Bank, Central Business District, Abuja.
“The arrested suspects were Abdullahi Bello, 18, Suleja LGA, Niger State, Julius David Madaki, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, Gambo Clement, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, Sadiq Abdullahi, 24, Billiri LGA, Gombe State and Abdulaziz Aliyu 25, Sanga LGA Kaduna State.”
