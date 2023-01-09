NSCDC arrests 5 for alleged vandalisation of bridges in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested five persons for allegedly vandalising bridges in Abuja.

The NSCDC spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested following credible information and surveillance by operatives in the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation at the corps headquarters.

He added that the squad was supported by other sister security agencies and stakeholders.

Odumosu noted that angle irons, a hand saw, and other tools used by the suspects were arrested by the operatives.

READ ALSO: NSCDC raids kidnappers’ hideout, recovers ammunition in Rivers

The statement read: “It was uncovered that most of the suspects were artisans whose activities are domiciled around the crime scene which is located close to the headquarters of Federal Mortgage Bank, Central Business District, Abuja.

“The arrested suspects were Abdullahi Bello, 18, Suleja LGA, Niger State, Julius David Madaki, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, Gambo Clement, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, Sadiq Abdullahi, 24, Billiri LGA, Gombe State and Abdulaziz Aliyu 25, Sanga LGA Kaduna State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now