NSCDC arrests 50 herdsmen in Borno, Cross River, Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 50 arms-bearing herdsmen in Borno, Cross River, Ekiti, and other parts of the country.

The NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, disclosed this while preventing licenses to private guard operators in Abuja.

He also declared his readiness to reposition the corps for optimal delivery of its core mandate.

Audi said: “We arrested 50 illegally armed herdsmen and realised that some of them are into cattle rustling and kidnapping.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests two suspects for alleged cement theft in Edo

“The armed herdsmen were arrested in Ekiti, Borno, Cross River States and in some other parts of the country.

“It is part of our mandate to settle disputes between herdsmen and farmers and to also give some security protection to our agro-allied investments.”

The NSCDC chief called for synergy among security agencies, saying the nation’s security challenges could only be addressed substantially through intelligence sharing.

He charged the private guard operators to make valuable contributions to ongoing efforts at checking insecurity in the country.



Join the conversation

Opinions