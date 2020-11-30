NSCDC arrests 50-year-old man for allegedly r*ping 10-year-old girl

A 50-year-old father of two, Kamoru Smaila, has been arrested by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Akure, the Ondo State Capital.

It was learnt that the victim, who is the daughter to Smaila’s neighbour, was forcefully raped by the suspect in an uncompleted building at Adelabu street, Danjuma axis of Akure South Local Government area of the state.

According to the victim, Smaila chased her around and forcefully raped her, adding that he covered her mouth when she was trying to shout.

Smaila however, denied having canal knowledge of the girl, despite the semen and blood stain found on the girl’s body.

It was also gathered that the suspect escaped mob action by onlookers, due to the timely intervention of the NSCDC.

Confirming the development of the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in the state, Olufemi Omole, said the matter was under investigation, and the victim had been taken to the government hospital for medical check-up.

