NSCDC arrests 60-year-old man for alleged child defilement in Kwara | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 60-year-old man, Jeremiah Oyedoki, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in Kwara State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Mr. Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, said the case was reported at its Divisional Headquarters in Kiama on Friday.

He said: “On Friday, May 28, around 5:30 p.m., Jeremiah Oyedokun of Ileloja compound, Kiama, was caught in the act by the parents of the nine-year-old of the same area.

“The suspect enticed the victim by giving her N50. He has confessed to the crime while the minor has been taken to the General Hospital, Kiama, for proper medical attention.

“The case is now at the state headquarters for further prosecution and the suspect will be charged to court after investigation.”

