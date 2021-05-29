NSCDC arrests 60-year-old man for alleged child defilement in Kwara | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
NSCDC arrests 60-year-old man for alleged child defilement in Kwara
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 60-year-old man, Jeremiah Oyedoki, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in Kwara State.
The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Mr. Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, said the case was reported at its Divisional Headquarters in Kiama on Friday.
He said: “On Friday, May 28, around 5:30 p.m., Jeremiah Oyedokun of Ileloja compound, Kiama, was caught in the act by the parents of the nine-year-old of the same area.
READ ASLO: NSCDC arrests six members of rival cult groups in Kwara
“The suspect enticed the victim by giving her N50. He has confessed to the crime while the minor has been taken to the General Hospital, Kiama, for proper medical attention.
“The case is now at the state headquarters for further prosecution and the suspect will be charged to court after investigation.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...