NSCDC arrests 65-year-old man for alleged abduction, assault of 2 minors in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara has arrested a 65-year-old man, Oluwole Akinola, for the alleged abduction and assault of two minors in Ilorin, the state capital.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said the suspect allegedly abducted the children for days and sexually assaulted them while they were in his custody.

Afolabi said: “It will be recalled that one of the victims’ fathers, Borokini Oluwaseun, 32, of Aduralere Street, Ilorin, made a complaint that his 12-year-old daughter was missing.

“After some days, the girl was found in the custody of the suspect at Shao Garage Area, Ilorin.

“The timely arrival of the NSCDC operatives saved the suspect from mob action.

“The people of the neighbourhood alleged that it was not the first time the suspect will be accused of rape and sexual molestation of minors.

“In his statement, the suspect claimed to have lost his wife 15 years ago and currently lives alone.

“He also denied having sexual intercourse with minors.”

