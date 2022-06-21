NSCDC arrests 7 for alleged vandalism in Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven men for allegedly vandalising iron road barriers in Imo State.

The Acting Commandant of the corps in the state, Chukwuemeka Odimba, stated this while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Owerri on Tuesday.

He said two of the suspects were arrested for allegedly removing the iron barriers, while five were arrested for buying the vandalised items.

Odimba said: “We arrested them upon receiving strong intelligence because removing barriers and selling them, especially the ones at the Imo State University Junction, puts the lives of at least 10,000 students and other road users at risk.

“There is no need to destroy government property, given the scarcity of funds at the government’s disposal.”

