NSCDC arrests 8 suspected oil thieves in Ondo

Published

4 mins ago

on

Family cries for justice as man dies in NSCDC custody

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested eight suspected oil thieves in Ondo State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Olayinka Olatundun, who paraded the suspects before journalists on Monday in Akure, said the command also impounded three trucks and one Golf car in the state.

He added that the suspects were arrested by the NSCDC commandant general’s squad at various locations across the state on October 13.

The suspects are – Kelvin Idahosa (39), Oreyie Osahon (32), Piri Sola (50), Noah Clement (32), Salisu Sanni (27), Suleiman Sanni (34), Lasisi Adamu (39), and Endurance Egbe (27).

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests 16 suspected oil thieves in Rivers

Olatundun said: “The following exhibits were recovered from them: one Mack peddler truck marked Lagos MUS 149 XAA with 15,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO (Diesel); one Mack truck marked Edo SGD 60 XL with 50,000 litres of suspected AGO.

“Another truck containing about 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO and one Gulf 3 car loaded with the illegal petroleum products were also seized from the suspects.

“And these economic saboteurs will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction after the completion of our investigation.”

Opinions

