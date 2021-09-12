NSCDC arrests Beninese over alleged illicit affair with mother in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a Beninese, Adamu Sime, over an alleged illicit affair with his mother in Kwara State.

The NSCDC spokesman in Kwara, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said the Beninese had been having an amorous affair with his mother for a long time, adding that the union produced three children.

Afolabi said: “On September 9, the District Head of Mosne Had Community, Kaima, Malam Bandede, reported the forbidden act between Sime and his mother Fati Sime of the same community.

“After receiving the report, men of the NSCDC Intelligence Unit in Kaima swung into action and the outcome of the investigations established the fact that the mother had three children for her biological son.”

“Further investigation revealed that the accused younger brother also slept with the mother. But he is now at large.

“The woman and her two sons who are without the necessary papers to stay in Nigeria had been handed over to the Nigeria lmmigration Service for background checks and further action.”

