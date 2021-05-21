NSCDC arrests cleric, native doctor over possession of firearm in Edo | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 46-year-old cleric and a 49-year-old native doctor for being in possession of a firearm in Edo State.

While speaking with newsmen in Benin on Friday, the Commandant of the corps in the state, George Edem, said the suspects were arrested by personnel of the command in Okoko, near Nifor in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the suspects arrested on Thursday allegedly specialise in robbing unsuspecting public members on motorcycles.

”Their modus operandi is to pick passengers with Okada, take them into the bush and rob them at gunpoint. They were arrested during one of their operations,” he said.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to avail the corps with information to enable the command bring to book more suspects and criminal elements in the state.

”The suspects would be handed over to the relevant security agency on completion of the investigation,” he added.

The NSCDC said a cut-size gun, cartridges, charms and some monies. were recovered from them.

