NSCDC arrests cleric, native doctor over possession of firearm in Edo | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
NSCDC arrests cleric, native doctor over possession of firearm in Edo
The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 46-year-old cleric and a 49-year-old native doctor for being in possession of a firearm in Edo State.
While speaking with newsmen in Benin on Friday, the Commandant of the corps in the state, George Edem, said the suspects were arrested by personnel of the command in Okoko, near Nifor in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, the suspects arrested on Thursday allegedly specialise in robbing unsuspecting public members on motorcycles.
”Their modus operandi is to pick passengers with Okada, take them into the bush and rob them at gunpoint. They were arrested during one of their operations,” he said.
READ ALSO: NSCDC establishes Female Squad to forestall bandits’ attacks on schools
He, therefore, called on members of the public to avail the corps with information to enable the command bring to book more suspects and criminal elements in the state.
”The suspects would be handed over to the relevant security agency on completion of the investigation,” he added.
The NSCDC said a cut-size gun, cartridges, charms and some monies. were recovered from them.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season
Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter
Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...