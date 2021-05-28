NSCDC arrests father for defiling his three daughters in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

A 48-year-old man, Thomas Igbo, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for allegedly defiling his three young daughters.

Igbo, a native of Enugu State but lives in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra, who arrested on Thursday, was said to have sexually abused the three children aged eight, four years and 18 months respectively.

His arrest came after one of the daughters revealed the abuses to a neighbour who reported the matter to a human rights group, Child Protection Network, which facilitated the arrest.

Though the suspect admitted to abusing his eldest daughter and blaming his action on alcohol, he denied molesting the other two. But the spokesperson of the Network, Mrs Okwuchukwu Chukwuenyem, said a hospital the children were taken to for test, confirmed that the three children were severally molested.

Chukwuenyem said the case was brought to her knowledge after the neighbour noticed the “despicable behaviour” of the man.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, David Billie, while parading the suspect, said investigation had commenced into the matter, adding that he would be arraigned when judiciary workers resume work after their strike.

By Isaac Dachen

