NSCDC arrests father, grandfather for allegedly defiling 13-year-old daughter in Osun

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun have arrested two men for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in the state.

The men are the father and grandfather to the victim.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Adigun Daniel, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested after the girl’s confession.

The statement read: “The corps received a tip-off from an informant who disclosed that the girl opened up to her that her grandfather and father have been having canal knowledge of her.

“The corps immediately swung to action and arrested the father and upon investigation, the girl said that her father had been having her carnal knowledge for about two years.

“The victim said she was living with her maternal grandmother from the age of three before she was taken to her paternal grandfather when she turned five years.

“The girl said her father and mother are separated and that was why she was entrusted in the care of her grandparents at different times.

“The victim also stated that at some point, she was molested by her grandfather but she could not stick to her allegation because she was still living with him.”

Daniel said that the corps had handed over the girl to the state Ministry of Women and Children Affairs pending the conclusion of investigation on the matter.

