Metro
NSCDC arrests five suspected bandits in Sokoto
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested five suspected bandits in Sokoto State.
The suspects were paraded before journalists by the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammad Dada, at the command headquarters in Sokoto on Monday.
Read also:Board approves promotion of 5,010 NSCDC personnel
The suspects are – Abdullahi Dan-Hussaini, Dan-Hussaini were Salisu Sani, Bala Umar, Chedi Aliyu and Bashiru Bello.
Dada told journalists that the suspects had been terrorising Gidan Igwai and its environs in the Sokoto metropolis.
He also paraded six other persons who allegedly attacked an NSCDC outpost in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...