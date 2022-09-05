NSCDC arrests five suspected bandits in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested five suspected bandits in Sokoto State.

The suspects were paraded before journalists by the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammad Dada, at the command headquarters in Sokoto on Monday.

The suspects are – Abdullahi Dan-Hussaini, Dan-Hussaini were Salisu Sani, Bala Umar, Chedi Aliyu and Bashiru Bello.

Dada told journalists that the suspects had been terrorising Gidan Igwai and its environs in the Sokoto metropolis.

He also paraded six other persons who allegedly attacked an NSCDC outpost in the state.

