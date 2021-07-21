Metro
NSCDC arrests fleeing motorcycle thief in Kwara
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a suspected motorcycle thief on its wanted list in Ilorin, Kwara State.
The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Mr. Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.
He said the suspect was caught while shopping inside a Supermarket in the state capital.
Afolabi said: “The middle-aged man was accused of stealing a motorcycle sometime in May, but escaped arrest and absconded with the stolen property.
“All efforts to apprehend him since then had proved abortive until he was picked up at a supermarket on Taiwo road, llorin, by two operatives from Akerebiata Division.”
The spokesman said the suspect was taken to the agency headquarters in Ilorin where he would be charged to court at the end of investigations.
