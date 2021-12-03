NSCDC arrests four over alleged attempt to break into school in Katsina

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four persons over an alleged attempt to break into a secondary school at Dumukur, Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Muhammad Abdara, stated this while parading the suspects at the NSCDC headquarters in Katsina on Friday.

He said the suspects who were between the ages of 18 and 20 are from Daura town.

According to him, the suspects were arrested on Thursday.

The spokesman said: “The suspected thugs attempted to break into Adamu Danbaffale Model Secondary School, Dumukur Maiadua LGA, Katsina State.

“They were arrested by the corps’ operatives stationed at the school to provide security cover against attack by criminals

“The officers gallantly subdued the assailants who initially attempted to criminally trespass into the premises of the school (albeit unsuccessfully), while brandishing dangerous weapons.

“They also attacked one of our operatives with a machete in an effort to disarm him and subsequently to break into the school.

“The culprits have been transferred to the command’s headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.”

