NSCDC arrests four suspected kidnappers in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspected kidnappers in Zamfara State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Ikor Oche, disclosed this when he paraded the suspects before journalists at the agency’s command headquarters on Tuesday in Gusau.

He said the suspects were arrested over the attempted forceful abduction of a two-year-old child at Angwa Shado, a suburb of Gusau, on Saturday.

The spokesman said: “The child was carried by his 13-year-old sister who was on an errand in the area.

“One of the suspects tried to snatch the baby from the girl and ran into an uncompleted building where the other three suspects were waiting.

“The young girl raised the alarm which attracted community members who eventually tracked the kidnapped baby to the uncompleted building, leading to the arrest of the four suspects who are between the ages of 20 and 25.

“The suspects, however, denied any knowledge of the alleged crime, claiming they were in the uncompleted building under the influence of opium and marijuana.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the four suspects were at the crime scene and that two of them had been identified by the child’s sister.”

