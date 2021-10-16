Metro
NSCDC arrests herdsman for attacking farmer with machete in Kwara
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a herdsman, Bugi Juli, for attacking a farmer, Abubakar Sulade, with a machete in Kwara State.
The NSCDC Spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.
Afolabi said the matter was reported at the NSCDC Divisional office in Kaiama local government area of the state and a manhunt was launched for the suspect and his accomplice.
He said: “There had been a long-term misunderstanding between two families over grazing land, which took a bloody turn recently.
“One family attacked another with a machete which resulted in grievous bodily harm to one Abubakar Sulade, 16.
“The victim had been treated at a government hospital in the area.”
