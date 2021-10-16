Connect with us

NSCDC arrests herdsman for attacking farmer with machete in Kwara

42 mins ago

Family cries for justice as man dies in NSCDC custody

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a herdsman, Bugi Juli, for attacking a farmer, Abubakar Sulade, with a machete in Kwara State.

The NSCDC Spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

Afolabi said the matter was reported at the NSCDC Divisional office in Kaiama local government area of the state and a manhunt was launched for the suspect and his accomplice.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests 11 suspected bandits, food suppliers in Sokoto

He said: “There had been a long-term misunderstanding between two families over grazing land, which took a bloody turn recently.

“One family attacked another with a machete which resulted in grievous bodily harm to one Abubakar Sulade, 16.

“The victim had been treated at a government hospital in the area.”

