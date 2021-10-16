NSCDC arrests herdsman for attacking farmer with machete in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a herdsman, Bugi Juli, for attacking a farmer, Abubakar Sulade, with a machete in Kwara State.

The NSCDC Spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

Afolabi said the matter was reported at the NSCDC Divisional office in Kaiama local government area of the state and a manhunt was launched for the suspect and his accomplice.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests 11 suspected bandits, food suppliers in Sokoto

He said: “There had been a long-term misunderstanding between two families over grazing land, which took a bloody turn recently.

“One family attacked another with a machete which resulted in grievous bodily harm to one Abubakar Sulade, 16.

“The victim had been treated at a government hospital in the area.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now