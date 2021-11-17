Metro
NSCDC arrests man for alleged attempted murder in Kwara
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Buba Mai Bindiga for allegedly attacking a man with a machete in Kwara State.
The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, said Bindiga attacked the victim simply identified as Hassan Sidi with a machete on Tuesday in Moshe Gada, Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.
He said the victim was left with deep cuts after the attack.
The spokesman, however, said the cause of the incident has not been established.
Afolabi said: “On Tuesday 16/11/2021 at about 1815 hours there was a case of assault and attempted murder which was reported at our Moshe Gada outpost in Kaiama concerning one Buba Mai Bindiga who was accused of attacking one Sidi Hassan of Gaga road near Moshe Gada. The victim was left with multiple deep matchet cuts which left him unconscious.”
