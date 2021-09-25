NSCDC arrests man for alleged murder of brother in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one lsmail Saliu for the alleged murder of his younger brother in Kwara State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, said the suspect conspired with a herbalist and one other person and murdered his 14-year-old brother, Azeez Saliu, with the intention of using him for money rituals.

The incident, according to him, happened in Kosubosu, Baruten local government area the state on September 13.

Afolabi said: “On September 13, operatives of the NSCDC in Kosubosu Divisional Office got a distress call from a neighbourhood about suspicious movement of certain individuals in the area.

“Some officers from the divisional office with operatives of the Anti-Vandal patrol team in the area swung into action and subsequently arrested a herbalist, Ahmed Nkwe (44), lsmail Saliu (25), and Saliu Ahmed (30).

“Investigations revealed that the suspects lured the victim to the farm where he was gruesomely murdered by his own brother.

“The prime suspect and his accomplices were later arrested by NSCDC operatives on their way back from the farm.

“Saliu confessed that he personally slaughtered his brother with the help of the accomplices.

“The state’s Commandant of NSCDC, Ayinla Makinde, was briefed on the incident and he had ordered that the suspects should be handed over to the police for further investigations and prosecution.”

