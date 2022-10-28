NSCDC arrests man for alleged N2.8m fraud in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 30-year-old for allegedly defrauding farmers of N2.8 million in Jigawa State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday in Dutse.

Shehu said the suspect was arrested on October 25.

The spokesman added that the suspect was arrested after one Abdussalam Yau and two others lodged complaints about the matter at the command.

The offence, according to him, contravened section 96 and 320 and punishable under section 97 and 322 of the state’s Penal Code.

He said: “On Tuesday, the 25th day of October 2022, one Shamsu Haruna, ‘M’, Aged 30, of Takai Village, Jahun LGA, was arrested.

“The victims alleged that the suspect conspired with other people only known to him, and collected the amount with a promise to supply them with farm implements and fertilisers at a discounted rate.

“They later realised that it was a deception and all efforts to retrieve their money proved difficult; they reported the matter at our Divisional Office in Jahun local government area.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the offence and named four others, now at large as his accomplices.

“Efforts are being intensified to apprehend the four fleeing while the principal suspect already apprehended will be charged to court after all investigations are concluded.”

